LGBTQ inclusiveness poll

Last week the Smithers Pride Society put on its second annual Pride Day celebration drawing hundreds to downtown Smithers.
Is Smithers an inclusive place for the LGBTQ community?
The Smithers mayor won on the first ballot with 446 of 797 votes
Judge says murder is the only rational conclusion on the whole of the evidence
RCMP say they don’t yet have a status update on the individual’s condition
Starting May 24, both Category 2 and Category 3 prohibitions will be in place
Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight
SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.
The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month
The central bank, as widely expected, kept its trend-setting rate at 1.75 per cent Wednesday
Passengers asked to check their flight status just in case
Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer
Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students
As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise
Despite B.C.’s strong economy, real estate transactions will decline 11 per cent in 2019
Mine expected to bring 160 well-paying long-term jobs to Bulkley Valley
Six sticks of dynamite seized
Jim Hughson awarded Foster Hewitt Memorial Award
Local climber completes seven summit mission to inspire others, raise money for B.C. Children’s Hospital
Employment changes spark bitter battle with B.C. Liberals