Justice system Poll

How do you think our justice system should change?

There are three branches within the justice system in B.C. The criminal, the civil and the family justice systems.

In the criminal justice system – the system is made up of the law, processes and programs involved in preventing and responding to crime. The criminal justice system includes roles from government agencies, police, victim services, crown counsel, the courts and corrections departments.

It is part of a broader justice system, designed to resolve all sorts of legal problems.

According to a column in the Times Colonist recently, “British Columbia’s criminal justice system significantly underperformed most provinces on many measures, giving it a C+ grade overall as the second worst-ranked province after Manitoba. It ranked especially poor for low rates of police solving crime, mediocre public perceptions of the police, justice system and courts, low levels of criminal legal aid, and disproportionately high rates of sending Indigenous people to prison.”