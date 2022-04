Inflation is having a staggering effect on households all across the nation. From rising food and fuel costs to rising interest rates at the bank. For many people, this has forced some unwanted limits on activities. For others, it can be the decision between paying their bills and feeding their family.

How has your family been coping and have you had to make changes to the way you live your lives?

READ MORE: Cost of living in the north strains budgets



How has inflation affected your life?

Consumers are buying smaller containers of dairy products to cut costs. (Deb Meissner photo)