How to vote poll

A mail-in ballot for the 2021 federal election. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is on Sept. 14, 2021, and Elections Canada must receive it by election day on Sept. 20, 2021. (Black Press Media files)

In the 2021 federal election, it is expected mail-in ballots will be the preferred means of voting for millions of people.

In total, there are four ways to vote.

Voters can cast a special ballot at any Elections Canada office at any time leading up to voting day Sept. 20 during office hours. In Smithers the office is located at 1260 Main Street (corner of Third Avenue). Office hours are: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday: 12 p.m.to 4 p.m.

There will also be advance polls on Sept. 10, 11, 12 and 13 at the curling rink in Smithers.

On election day, there will be a number of polling stations through the Bulkley Valley including St. Joseph’s School in Smithers, Telkwa, Glenwood, Witset and the Hazeltons.

