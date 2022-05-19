House of Commons daily prayer poll.

Should the House of Commons start its day with a prayer?

Taylor Bachrach stands up to speak in the Chamber during Question Period on 11 February, 2022. (Photo: Bernard Thibodeau, House of Commons Photo Services)

A motion to end the House of Common’s daily prayer reading was defeated May 11.

Sponsored by Martin Champoux, Bloc Québécois MP for Drummond, the motion sought to replace the current prayer with a moment of reflection.

The motion received only 56 votes in favour compared to 266 nays. Taylor Bachrach, Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP, voted for the motion.

“I have no trouble whatsoever with the concept of prayer,” Bachrach said on May 11. “And in fact, several constituents over the years have said that they pray for me and I welcome their prayers in the spirit they’re intended. I voted for the motion because I believe that Parliament is a place that belongs to all Canadians and should be neutral when it comes to religion.”

During a debate of the motion on May 10, some MPs argued that whether or not to maintain a daily prayer should not be brought forward as an opposition motion when there are more pressing matters impacting Canadians.

Bachrach agreed that issues such as the affordability crisis, the housing crisis, and reconciliation are more urgent.