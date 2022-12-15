Holiday Plans Poll

Many people make plans for the holiday season to spend time with family and friends at gatherings in the community and at home. Others choose to spend a more peaceful time at home just relaxing. There are also those that take to warmer climes to enjoy a holiday in the sun and sand.
Some folks do not celebrate the holiday season for different cultural or religious reasons, but do enjoy a few days off of work.
And there are many that end up working through the holidays.
Whatever your plans, be safe.