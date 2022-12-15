Holiday Plans Poll

What are your plans for the holiday season?

Holiday time crafts with the family makes for fun for all ages. (File photo)

Many people make plans for the holiday season to spend time with family and friends at gatherings in the community and at home. Others choose to spend a more peaceful time at home just relaxing. There are also those that take to warmer climes to enjoy a holiday in the sun and sand.

READ MORE: BC Ferries gears up for the holiday season with more than 150 extra sailings

Some folks do not celebrate the holiday season for different cultural or religious reasons, but do enjoy a few days off of work.

And there are many that end up working through the holidays.

Whatever your plans, be safe.



What are your plans for the holidays?

Pack your patients during the busy holiday travel season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)