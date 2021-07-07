POLL: Statues now deemed contentious; should they be removed or add a statue that completes a different perspective?

POLL:

Historical statues are currently a contentious subject, with many people having strong feelings on what should be done with them.

Some feel historical figures that represent oppression and traumatic actions from the past should be removed from the public eye.

READ MORE: Sir John A. Macdonald statue removed in Charlottetown after city council vote

Others feel there should be a statue added, that represents another side of the story. Added to the two statues would be educational plaques, explaining the events of history from both perspectives.

This week, we are asking your opinion on the best way to move forward with these representations of the past.



Statues now deemed contentious: Remove them or add a statue that completes a different perspective?



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter