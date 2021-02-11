High speed internet poll

Starlink high speed internet will soon be available in rural B.C.; will you subscribe?

In this view from Playalinda Beach at Canaveral National Seashore in Florida, visitors watch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station carrying 60 Starlink satellites Wednesday. It’s the fourth launch of satellites in the SpaceX Starlink mission. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

Access to the highspeed internet via Elon Musk’s new Starlink satellite service will soon be available in rural parts of B.C. It boasts broadband connectivity speeds, but also has a hefty price tag of $649 for equipment and $129 per month for the service.

deb.meissner@interior-news.com

