Vegetable garden in late summer. Herbs, flowers and vegetables in backyard formal garden. (Photo by Eco friendly gardening)

Vegetable garden in late summer. Herbs, flowers and vegetables in backyard formal garden. (Photo by Eco friendly gardening)

Gardening poll

Have you started planning for your gardens?

With the snow rapidly receding, many look to their plans for the up-coming gardening season.

March and April can typically be months of varied weather, with a mix of snow, rain and sun. Nights can still be chilly with frost, so many start seedlings indoors.

According to the 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac, Prince George residents should expect their last spring frost on May 20, where Prince Rupert’s is May 14. The Bulkley Valley should, accordingly, fall somewhere in-between.

With approximately 135 days of a growing season in the Smithers area, greenhouses and in-door seedling starts can extend the season.

READ MORE: How to plan a vegetable garden


Just Posted

Pictured left to right: Brenna Innes Gitxaala Elected Councillor Brenna Innes, Arthur Renwick, Haisla Nation’s deputy chief councillor answering questions regarding the new facility. (Christian Apostolovski/Black Press Media)
Feasibility study underway for northwest B.C. First Nations Alliance’s detox centre in Terrace

SD54’s school board office in Smithers. (Photo: MARISCA BAKKER)
School trustee pay bump coming July 1

Telkwa Elementary (Contributed photo)
Telkwa Elementary gets a new principal

Josh Nash (right) and a fellow Big Brother Canada housemate hold up the clothes sent by the Tahltan Band in one of the episodes. (Screenshot/Big Brother Canada)
Tahltan band sends custom-made gifts to Big Brother Canada contestant Josh Nash