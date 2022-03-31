Gardening poll

Have you started planning for your gardens?

Vegetable garden in late summer. Herbs, flowers and vegetables in backyard formal garden. (Photo by Eco friendly gardening)

With the snow rapidly receding, many look to their plans for the up-coming gardening season.

March and April can typically be months of varied weather, with a mix of snow, rain and sun. Nights can still be chilly with frost, so many start seedlings indoors.

According to the 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac, Prince George residents should expect their last spring frost on May 20, where Prince Rupert’s is May 14. The Bulkley Valley should, accordingly, fall somewhere in-between.

With approximately 135 days of a growing season in the Smithers area, greenhouses and in-door seedling starts can extend the season.

