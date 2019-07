Is the Province doing enought to revitalize the Interior forestry industry?

Forests minister Doug Donaldson makes an announcement about protecting old growth trees. (B.C. Government photo)

With mill closures and a struggling Interior forestry sector, the B.C. government is seeking input on an ambitious plan to revitalize the industry.

READ THE STORY: B.C. government seeks advice on reviving Interior forest industry



Is the Province doing enough to revitalize the Interior Forestry industry?



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter