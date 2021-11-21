Forest Industry poll

Rick Fuerst, one of the organizers of a rally in Smithers Nov. 18 to raise awareness of potential impacts of old-growth logging deferrals, talks to media following the event. (Thom Barker photo)

With new announcements from the government recently on old-growth logging, the potential effects to the industry in Smithers and other surrounding communities have the potential to be significant.

Smithers has long been a forest industry town, with many spin-off jobs related to the field, also potentially affected.

READ MORE: B.C. pauses logging on up to 2.6M hectares of old-growth forest

Supporters of the logging industry wave placards during a rally in Smithers Nov. 18 to raise awareness of potential impacts of old-growth logging deferrals. (Thom Barker photo)

