Federal budget poll

Are you satisfied with the federal budget released this week?

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland delivers the federal budget in the House of Commons as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on in Ottawa on Monday April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Liberal government in Ottawa released its first budget in more than two years on April 19.

Finance minister Chrystia Freeland reported Canada’s debt is now over $1 trillion following a 2020 deficit of $364 billion in pandemic-related spending. That is expected to continue to rise with deficits of $155 billion this year and $60 billion in 2022.

The budget includes $100 billion in new spending over three yearsincluding costs to maintain federal wage and rent subsidies and aid for laid-off workers until September now, instead of cutting them off in June.

Big ticket items include a $30 billion, $10 a day daycare program and $17 billion for climate change programs.

READ MORE: Federal Budget: Liberals extend COVID-19 aid with election top of mind

Promises to a wide range of voter demographics from student grants ($3.1 billion over to two years) to tax benefits for low-income workers ($8.9 billion over five years) to increases in old age security payments for seniors over 75 ($12 billion over five years) are largely viewed as a pre-election platform by pundits.



Are you satisfied with the federal budget released this week?



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter