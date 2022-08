What part of the BVX are you most looking forward to?

The 103rd annual Bulkley Valley Fall Fair and Exhibition (BVX) is a here.

The event draws many from the surrounding communities to enjoy the live music, rides for all ages, the exhibitions, petting zoo and many events over the course of the weekend.

With so many activities, music, and food, how do you decide on a favourite activity?



