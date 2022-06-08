Evacuation Preparedness Poll

What preparations have you made in case of an evacuation order?

As the tributaries and streams in the Skeena River region rise with snow melt and recent rains, residents of the entire watershed including the Bulkley Valley once again find themselves on flood watch.

Volunteers have been working to fill sandbags, and Emergency Services in all regions are ready to act in the event people do have to evacuate.

So far, the Bulkley and Telkwa Rivers remain on a high streamflow advisory.

Households on low-lying areas are advised to be prepared to evacuate at any time. Having a plan of where you are going and informing your family and neighbours of your plans, preparing your household, gathering your important papers and medications, have a plan for your pets, are all suggestions from Emergency Services.