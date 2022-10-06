At the confluence of the Bulkley and Telkwa rivers water levels remain high, but Smithers, Telkwa and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako believe flooding danger has passed. (Deb Meissner photo)

Emergency preparedness poll

Do you feel you would be prepared if the Bulkley Valley was hit with severe weather?

In the last few months, there have been emergency preparedness town halls, Know Your Zone for evacuation meetings and FireSmart meetings ongoing. All in effort to prepare Bulkley Valley residents for an eventual flood, forest fire or other disaster that will one day come.

Emergency personnel have given out information on how to prepare your homes, property, and selves for what to do, and who to contact, should one of these events happen.

READ MORE: Being prepared in advance for a disaster can mean the difference between life and death

Have you made preparations in your homes, around your property and for personal needs like medications, insurance papers, birth certificates, stored food and water, etc?


 

Flames attack the hillside in Bonney Lake. (East Pierce Fire and Rescue file photo)

