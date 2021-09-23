Elections result poll

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. (The Canadian Press)

Canadians went to the polls on Monday (Sept. 20) and by the end of the day the makeup of Parliament looked pretty much as it did when the election was called at the beginning of August.

With a couple ridings still too close to call as of Thursday (Sept. 23) as Elections Canada continued to count special ballots, the Liberals were leading or elected in 158 ridings, the Conservatives had 119 elected or leading, the Bloc Quebecois 34, NDP 25 and Green Party 2.

At dissolution of the previous Parliament, the numbers were: Liberal 157, Conservative 119, Bloc 32, NDP 24, Green 2 and Independent 5.

The election cost taxpayers more than $600 million.

