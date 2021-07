If a federal election is called, who will you support locally?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives a COVID-19 update in front of Rideau Cottage on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (CPAC)

The federal political parties are gearing up for an election this fall.

In Skeena-Bulkley Valley the Christian Heritage Party, Greens, NDP and People’s Party of Canada (PPC) have already nominated their candidates.

Last week, PPC leader Maxime Bernier stopped in Smithers during a pre-election campaign tour of B.C.

READ MORE: PPC leader Maxime Bernier stops in Smithers during B.C. pre-campaign tour.



If a federal election is called, who will you support locally?



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter