Father Emmanuel Onumadu and parishioners of St. Jude’s Catholic Church are preparing to observe the Easter Vigil outdoors and online. (Patrick Davies photo)

As Dr. Bonnie Henry announced another three week lockdown (“circuit breaker”), closing indoor dining, adult group fitness and indoor religious services on March 29 effective immediately, it left business owners reeling and people confused over plans made for Easter.

The poll this week wants to know if you will be gathering with friends and family at Easter anyway?



Will you participate in group Easter activities despite new COVID-19 restrictions?



