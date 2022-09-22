Early federal election Poll

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre addresses the Conservative caucus for the first time as leader during a meeting in Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 12. (The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick photo)

Do you think Pierre Poilievre will be the next Prime Minister of Canada?

  Sep. 22, 2022
Although Pierre Poilievre may not be a household name outside Ontario, he recently secured his spot as the Conservative Party of Canada leader on the first ballot at the party’s recent national convention.

During his first question period as leader of the Official Opposition, Sept. 20, Poilievre honed in on inflation, housing and tax increases.

He also fielded several retorts about his past comment that Canadians can “opt-out of inflation” with cryptocurrency.

And with those opening remarks, and shots at the new leader, the MPs were off and running in the House of Commons as the fall session began.

The new Conservative leader won’t have the chance to spar with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau until Thursday, when Trudeau returns from the United Nations General Assembly.

The last federal election was in September 2021, so the next election won’t take place, unless called earlier, until October 2025, leaving plenty of time for Polievre to make himself known to Canadians.


