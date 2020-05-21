Main Street in Smithers is starting to look a little more lively as some stores slowly reopen with social distancing in mind. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Downtown support poll

If the Town proceeds with landscaping on Main Street would it discourage you from shopping downtown?

  • May. 21, 2020 2:50 p.m.
The Town is planning on doing landscaping revitalization on Main Street this summer. Downtown merchants struggling with COVID-19 restrictions and trying to reopen are worried that it would discourage customers from visiting their shops.

READ MORE: Council briefs: May 12 regular meeting


Do you hope to travel outside of Canada anytime this year?

