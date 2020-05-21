Downtown support poll

If the Town proceeds with landscaping on Main Street would it discourage you from shopping downtown?

The Town is planning on doing landscaping revitalization on Main Street this summer. Downtown merchants struggling with COVID-19 restrictions and trying to reopen are worried that it would discourage customers from visiting their shops.

