Do you pick up after your dog?

It is that time of the year when the snow disappears and other things come up on the lawn.

Walking the dog is an activity many people enjoy, but leaving a “deposit” behind for others to clean up is a frustration many people have. People also often tell a lie when asked if they clean up after their pooch.

This week the web poll, asks you to be honest about picking up after your dog, (don’t worry, it’s anonymous).

Do you pick up your dog's scat?



