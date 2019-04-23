Do you think the LB Warner site should be rezoned from public use to residential?

Public hearing being held tonight at the regular meeting of Smithers town council

  • Apr. 23, 2019 11:10 a.m.
There will be a public hearing tonight at 6:30 at the Smithers Town Hall where residents can have their say on the rezoning of the LB Warner site.

READ MORE: Public hearing to be held on rezoning of LB Warner site

