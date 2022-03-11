Daylight Savings Time Poll

Spring Forward: Should this weekend’s time change be the last time B.C. does it?

Spring forward into Daylight Savings Time on March 13 at 2 a.m. Move your clocks forward an hour to not be late for work on Monday morning. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

It is that weekend, once again, where we “spring forward,” and lose an hour of sleep.

For the last several years we have debated the need to continue with Daylight Savings Time changes twice a year. We had a province-wide referendum that showed 97 per cent of people polled, did not want to continue with this practice.

More than two years ago Premier Horgan said he would honour the people’s wishes, and yet here we are.

READ MORE: Permanent daylight time shift remains on hold as clocks set to move ahead Sunday

Has your opinion changed on the matter?

Don’t forget, when you go to bed on Saturday night, set your clocks ahead one hour.