British Columbia is considering adopting Daylight Saving Time year round. Premier John Horgan says the seasonal changing of the clocks is the issue the public has contacted him most about since he took office in 2017. In the first week of the government’s survey it received more than 158,000 reponses, eight times more than its survey on cannabis regulation had in its first week.

READ THE STORY: Should B.C. get rid of Daylight Saving Time?