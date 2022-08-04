COVID-19 concerns web poll

What concerns do you have about another potential wave of COVID-19?

The latest Omicron variant is driving another surge of COVID-19 infections in B.C. that has left many people questioning if they should try and get a booster now or wait until cold and flu season this fall and has health authorities concerned about what’s next.

“Although we’re seeing a little bit of a wave now, this wave is not as significant as the last wave we saw and certainly not as significant as the first Omicron wave we saw (in the) winter,” said Vancouver Coastal Health’s deputy chief medical health officer, Dr. Mark Lysyshyn.

“We believe that future waves, such as the one we might see in the fall and winter will probably be more intense than this one because they’ll be during that fall and winter cold and respiratory season when we tend to spend more time indoors and those viruses tend to transmit better.”

“Our focus now is protecting people during that fall wave because that’s when we think transmission will be the worst.”