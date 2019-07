Do you support council’s July 9 decision to make a climate emergency declaration?

Last week, Smithers council declared a climate emergency in a 4-3 vote on a motion by Coun. Gladys Atrill.

READ THE STORY: Smithers council declares climate emergency

READ THE EDITORIAL: If climate is an emergency, act like it



Do you support council’s July 9 decision to make a declaration of climate emergency?



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter