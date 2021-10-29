Christmas shopping poll

(Chad Hipolito, Canadian Press photo) Ships continue to work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 25, 2021. Canada’s coast guard has updated the number of containers that fell into the ocean from a cargo ship anchored off Victoria to 106, up from the original estimate of 40. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

With 105 ships backed up off the west coast of B.C. waiting to offload goods, stores are warning consumers to shop early for Christmas this year.

With supplies running low in stores, and the date to mail presents looming, those who put off Christmas shopping this year may find selection limited if you can find what you are looking for at all.

Many people, took the warnings seriously and started their online shopping early. Others make this a practice every year, and by this time have finished their Christmas shopping. Those waiting until the last minute may experience a higher than usual amount of panic.



Are you starting your Christmas shopping early due to supply chain shortages?



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter