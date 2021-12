Where are you doing your Christmas shopping this year?

Many people wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to catch deals for their Christmas shopping.

Others wait until the last possible moment to shop.

With supply chain challenges making online shopping a challenge to receive gifts on time this year if you didn’t order in October.

Where have and will you be shopping for your Christmas gifts this year?

