Car wash poll

Smithers council voted last week to rezone the 7-Eleven lot for a proposed car lot with the caveat the company must mitigate the concerns of neighbours and the B.C. ministry of transportation.
READ THE STORY: Council approves 7-Eleven lot rezoning
Does Smithers need another car wash?
Smithers council voted last week to rezone the 7-Eleven lot for a proposed car lot with the caveat the company must mitigate the concerns of neighbours and the B.C. ministry of transportation.
READ THE STORY: Council approves 7-Eleven lot rezoning
Catherine Adams is under a 20-year ban on owning animals, from a 2015 sentence in Smithers
Defence says its time to stop jailing Indigenous people
The recycling depot fire is out, but burning questions on the town’s future recycling plans remain
Mental health facility will have 25 beds, up from 20 in current facility
The Smithers Golf and Country Club hosted its first major event of the year over the long weekend
A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman
The measure, which still requires final approval, would be enforced between May and Sept. 30
Survey also finds middle-aged men are upping their usage following legalization
Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water
Two other ships will be built in Nova Scotia
Wife remembers 43-year old Petr Koncek, father of two children
$390,000 will fund two cannabis public awareness
An independent report commissioned concluded $7.4 billion was laundered in B.C. last year
Terry Lake, a former B.C. health minister, is running for federal office in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo
The recycling depot fire is out, but burning questions on the town’s future recycling plans remain
Mental health facility will have 25 beds, up from 20 in current facility
The Smithers Golf and Country Club hosted its first major event of the year over the long weekend
Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal
Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food
Does Smithers need another car wash?
A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman