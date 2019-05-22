Car wash poll

The former Greyhound terminal on Hwy 16 could be redeveloped into a car wash following a vote by council to rezone the property. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Does Smithers need another car wash?

  • May. 22, 2019 7:45 a.m.
Smithers council voted last week to rezone the 7-Eleven lot for a proposed car lot with the caveat the company must mitigate the concerns of neighbours and the B.C. ministry of transportation.

READ THE STORY: Council approves 7-Eleven lot rezoning


