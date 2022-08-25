Back to school shopping poll

POLL: Are you shopping locally for back to school?

Retailers are banking on a robust back-to-school shopping season as students gear up to return to in-classroom learning — many for the first time in more than a year. (Cole Burston photo) Retailers are banking on a robust back-to-school shopping season as students gear up to return to in-classroom learning — many for the first time in more than a year. Back to school supplies are shown in a store in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Back to school shopping is in full swing, with schools back in session soon.

Living in rural communities can pose challenges to shop for the necessary gear; lack of stores, transportation challenges, costs, all go into the decisions made for where parents do their shopping.

During COVID-19, many people took to on-line shopping and have stuck with it, leaving smaller shops in communities desperate for business.

Have your shopping behaviours changed?



Are you shopping locally for back to school?