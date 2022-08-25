Retailers are banking on a robust back-to-school shopping season as students gear up to return to in-classroom learning — many for the first time in more than a year. (Cole Burston photo)
Retailers are banking on a robust back-to-school shopping season as students gear up to return to in-classroom learning — many for the first time in more than a year. Back to school supplies are shown in a store in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Back to school shopping poll
POLL: Are you shopping locally for back to school?