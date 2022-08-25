Retailers are banking on a robust back-to-school shopping season as students gear up to return to in-classroom learning — many for the first time in more than a year. (Cole Burston photo) Retailers are banking on a robust back-to-school shopping season as students gear up to return to in-classroom learning — many for the first time in more than a year. Back to school supplies are shown in a store in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Retailers are banking on a robust back-to-school shopping season as students gear up to return to in-classroom learning — many for the first time in more than a year. (Cole Burston photo) Retailers are banking on a robust back-to-school shopping season as students gear up to return to in-classroom learning — many for the first time in more than a year. Back to school supplies are shown in a store in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Back to school shopping poll

POLL: Are you shopping locally for back to school?

Back to school shopping is in full swing, with schools back in session soon.

Living in rural communities can pose challenges to shop for the necessary gear; lack of stores, transportation challenges, costs, all go into the decisions made for where parents do their shopping.

READ MORE: Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips

During COVID-19, many people took to on-line shopping and have stuck with it, leaving smaller shops in communities desperate for business.

Have your shopping behaviours changed?


 

Alli Thompson and Sarah Thompson carrying bags full of school supplies to donate. (Joshua Fischlin photo)

Alli Thompson and Sarah Thompson carrying bags full of school supplies to donate. (Joshua Fischlin photo)

Previous story
Fall Fair Poll

Just Posted

Electric clocks in the northwest have been running faster. (Contributed photo)
Power switch caused northwestern B.C. clocks to run faster

(File photo)
Morice River wildfire evacuation alert rescinded

Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development, announced more than $2.9 million in funding for community infrastructure and tourism projects in B.C.’s northwest on Aug. 23. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Northwest B.C.’s public spaces get a $2.9-million spruce up

Diver was charged $12,000 for getting too close to a pod of killer whales near Prince Rupert on July 22, 2022. An orca swims past a recreational boat sailing just offshore in the Salish Sea in the San Juan Islands. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Scuba diver fined $12K for getting too close to killer whales near Prince Rupert Harbour