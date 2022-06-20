AirMiles Poll

AirMiles are a popular incentive to shop the stores where you can collect the miles and use them for flights and other items. Recently, Safeway parent company Sobey’s announced it is launching a new loyalty program, joining Bank of Nova Scotia and Cineplex as co-owner of the Scene+ program and will be dropping the AirMiles program.

READ MORE: Safeway drops Air Miles program

Scene+ customers can rack up points when purchasing movie tickets from Cineplex, meals from Recipe Unlimited Corp. restaurants like Swiss Chalet and Harvey’s, and when banking through Bank of Nova Scotia.

For residents of Smithers the Scene+ points will not be usable here.