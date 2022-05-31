A B.C. man decided to create a website to help people find family doctors accepting patients. (Unsplash photo)

A B.C. man decided to create a website to help people find family doctors accepting patients. (Unsplash photo)

Accessing health care poll

Are you concerned about accessing primary care in the Bulkley Valley?

Doctor shortages in B.C. are on-going, and require people to find alternative ways to access care. In the province, one in five people are currently without a primary caregiver, and are forced to find other means to get help.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said Ottawa and the provinces worked successfully through the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, and the same urgency is needed now as waitlists for diagnosis and surgery remain high and shortages of doctors, nurses and other primary care professionals make the situation worse for people needing care.

READ MORE: B.C., western premiers plead for federal help in health care crisis

The next meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and all of Canada’s premiers is July 10-12 in Victoria, and according to Horgan there has to be progress made on increasing the federal share of health care costs.


Previous story
Primary care web poll

Just Posted

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BREAKING: B.C. gets approval for legal possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

The grounds of Fraser Valley Institution for Women, located on King Road in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Black Press Media)
Overrepresentation of Indigenous women in custody reaches historic levels in B.C.

Smithers Conservation Office Ron Leblanc chased down and apprehended an armed robbery suspect May 24 in Smithers. (COS photo)
Smithers conservation officer chases down armed robbery suspect

New regulations will impact moose hunting in the Peace region, among other changes. (File photo)
Regulation changes drastically impact moose hunting in B.C.’s northeast