Abortion poll



Should abortion be illegal in Canada?

An Ontario man sentenced to life in prison for killing his pregnant wife has raised the profile of the “We Need a Law” movement for which there is significant support in the Bulkley Valley. Many people think murderers of pregnant women should also be charged with the murder of the unborn baby, which is not permitted by the Criminal Code, which states: “A child becomes a human being within the meaning of this Act when it has completely proceeded, in a living state, from the body of its mother…”. Pro-choice advocates worry making it illegal to harm an unborn child in the commission of violence against the mother would set the stage for re-opening the abortion debate. Pro-life advocates very much want to re-open that debate.

