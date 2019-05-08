L-R Chelsea Penninga, Summer Bredenhof, Jaclyn Penninga, Ruth Bredenhof, Natalie and Lydia Vandenberg hold placards calling for an abortion law in Canada. (Submitted photo)

Abortion poll

Should abortion be illegal in Canada?

  • May. 8, 2019 8:20 a.m.
  • Poll


An Ontario man sentenced to life in prison for killing his pregnant wife has raised the profile of the “We Need a Law” movement for which there is significant support in the Bulkley Valley. Many people think murderers of pregnant women should also be charged with the murder of the unborn baby, which is not permitted by the Criminal Code, which states: “A child becomes a human being within the meaning of this Act when it has completely proceeded, in a living state, from the body of its mother…”. Pro-choice advocates worry making it illegal to harm an unborn child in the commission of violence against the mother would set the stage for re-opening the abortion debate. Pro-life advocates very much want to re-open that debate.

READ MORE: Ontario sentencing rekindles pre-born debate

Previous story
Salmon conservation poll

Just Posted

Ontario sentencing rekindles pre-born debate

Smithers pro-lifers prepare for March for Life event

Smithers resident’s challenge to Coastal GasLink heard by NEB

Lawyers submitted oral arguments on jurisdiction to the board in Calgary last week

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be sentenced at a later date, tentatively set for Sept. 23

Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO among three dead killed plane crash near Smithers

A helipcopter from Smithers was first on the scene yesterday

Northwest Fire Centre burn ban starts Monday

Rising temperatures have resulted in a ban on some types of open burning

Royal baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Buckingham Palace has released the name of Meghan and Harry’s baby boy

Surrey MLA seeks to make it illegal to drive with ‘unlawfully possessed’ gun in car

Surrey-Cloverdale Liberal MLA Marvin Hunt expected to introduce his private member’s bill Wednesday afternoon

B.C. MP delivers emotional farewell to House of Commons to fight cancer

Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa has recently gotten out of the hospital after 15 days

Driver killed in B.C. border crash identified as well-loved pastor, father of three

GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $100,000 for family of Port Moody Rev. Tom Cheung

Gay men can now donate blood after 3 months of abstinence: Health Canada

The deferral period was first reduced to one year in 2016, from five years

B.C. man recovering from mysterious head injury hoping to find out what happened

A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdales with expenses related to his recovery

‘A dream:’ Meghan, Harry present royal newborn to the public

Baby Sussex’s name has yet to be announced

Court hears paramedic feared for safety of first responders at Vancouver Island murder scene

Paramedic told everyone to ‘get out’ after hearing the word ‘kill’ from the bathroom

Emergency alert system to be tested today across B.C. in third trial

Mobile devices, TV programs and radio stations will be disrupted at 1:55 p.m.

Most Read