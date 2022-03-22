VIDEO: B.C. house catches fire twice in one day

There was a second fire at a vacant house in WIlloughby Monday night, March 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Tines) There was a second fire at a vacant house in WIlloughby Monday night, March 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Tines)
There was a second fire at a vacant house in WIlloughby Monday night, March 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Tines) There was a second fire at a vacant house in WIlloughby Monday night, March 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Tines)
There was a second fire at a vacant house in WIlloughby Monday night, March 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Tines) There was a second fire at a vacant house in WIlloughby Monday night, March 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Tines)

A second fire in the same day at the same vacant house in Langley is under investigation.

Fire crews were called out to the two-storey house in the city’s Willoughby neighbourhood at 9:40 p.m. on Monday, March 21, and arrived to find the house fully involved.

About 20 firefighters fought the blaze.

Langley Township assistant fire chief Dale Steeple said fire investigators would be on scene Tuesday.

It was the second fire at the same location.

Earlier the same day, at 2:39 p.m. multiple crews put out a smouldering fire.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Boarded up Langley house site of Monday afternoon fire call

The house was boarded up with the gas and power turned off.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

House fireLangley

Previous story
Liberals, NDP reach deal to keep minority government in power till 2025

Just Posted

Among items seized following a car crash March 19 near Witset were a knife, crack pipe and drug scale. (New Hazelton RCMP photo)
Hazelton police seize suspected drugs following car crash

People in Nelson, B.C., protest COVID-19 mandates in January 2022. Photo: Tyler Harper
B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines

Members of the Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association show off their medals at the Over the Rainbow Gymnastics Invitational, in Prince Rupert on March 19. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Inaugural tournament held in new Prince Rupert gymnastic facilities

Opening night of the Haida Gwaii All Islands Art Show at the Haida Gwaii Museum in 2020. (Jamie McDonald photo)
Arts council returns to in-person events