Dozens of photos of those who bravely tried crossing the cold water on ski and snowboards.

Schnai Day was the send off for the season on Hudson Bay Mountain April 8.

We were there to get two photo slideshows worth of those brave (foolish?) enough to try crossing a long pit of ice cold water on their skis and snowboards.

