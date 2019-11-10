QUIZ: Do you know the way to Sesame Street?

The iconic children’s television show first aired 50 years ago

By Andrew Mitchell

Sesame Street, the groundbreaking and beloved children’s program is closing in on five decades of television.

The show first aired 50 years ago, on Nov. 10, 1969. Since then, many generations have undoubtedly been influenced by the show.

It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t have a fond memory of Sesame Street.

How much do you know about Sesame Street, the Muppets, where they came from, and the people underneath them?


