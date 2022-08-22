(Black Press Media Creative)

Dogs do weird things, but why?

Dogs certainly do strange things, but they have their reasons!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PetsPets & PeoplePets and People

Previous story
Massive Asteroid set close approach to Earth since 1914.

Just Posted

Evacuation Alert Issued for Morice River Wildfire. (Submitted photo)
BREAKING: Evacuation Alert issued for Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako due to Morice River wildfire

(File photo)
Propane leak detected near Witset Campground area

BC Wildfire Service crews continue to respond to several wildfires in the province. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)
BC Wildfire teams responded to over a dozen weekend wildfires in the northwest

Emergency responders in North Coast communities are voicing concerns about ambulances left empty of staff, and not enough personnel to cover emergency calls leaving gaps in service. (Black Press file.)
Emergency responders voice ambulance woes in North Coast