(Black Press Media Creative)

Barbie Ferreira Is Leaving ‘Euphoria’

After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye, Barbie Ferreira, via Instagram Story on August 24.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Finnish PM Sanna Marin too wild?

Just Posted

Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development, announced that Smithers Skate Park Society would be receiving more than $450,000 in funding for their expansion project. Pictured are Sarah Fitzmaurice, Smithers Skate Park Society project manager, Minister Sajjan, Jimmy Fitzmaurice, and Taylor Bachrach, MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Smithers’ Skate Park Society lands more than $450K from Feds

Edmonton resident Michael Kalmanovitch is wearing a red dress in a cycling journey down Hwy16 to highlight the cause of missing and murdered women. (Contributed photo)
Edmonton cyclist on journey to honour missing, murdered women

A draft concept design for what a new combined Smithers library and art gallery could look like at Alfred Avenue and Aldous Street. (Urban Arts Architecture drawing)
Art gallery pulls back from gallery/library building project

The commerical fishermen’s union is calling for DFO to implement a small starter fishery where seines and gillnets fish in Johnstone straits, the Gulf of Georgia, and the Fraser River to a small initial catch ceiling. (File photo)
Commercial fisherman’s union concerned over Ottawa’s rejection of Pacific Salmon Commission recommendations