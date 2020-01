Record-breaking jackpot goes to single ticket holder in the city about 45 minutes outside of Toronto

A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Unless you live in Brampton, Ont., your $70-million daydreams have been dashed.

Lottery officials say the winning ticket for the record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot on Tuesday night was sold in the Ontario city.

It’s the biggest lottery prize ever awarded in Canada.

The winner has yet to come forward.

The grand prize had reached the maximum payout after previous draws resulted in no winner.

