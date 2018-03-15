Why one Hedley fan covered up her tattoo

Sabrina Johnston said she can’t support band in wake of lead singer’s sexual misconduct allegations

Sabrina Johnston says that in the face of sexual misconduct allegations against Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard, she can’t support the band anymore.

READ MORE: Hedley returns to the stage with no apologies

Johnston recently got a tattoo of the Hedley song title “Invincible” covered up.

The former MuchMusic darlings — fronted by Jacob Hoggard and including Dave Rosin, Tommy Mac and Jay Benison — have been under fire since sexual misconduct allegations began surfacing online last month suggesting inappropriate encounters with young fans.

In the fallout, the group has since been dropped by its management team, blacklisted by scores of radio stations and abandoned by musicians booked as tour openers.

Hedley also withdrew itself from consideration for the Juno Awards and backed out of performing on the telecast.

