A raccoon paid a visit to a Toronto Tim Hortons on Oct. 22, 2020. (shecallsmedrew/Twitter)

Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons said animal control was called as soon they saw the surprise visitor

A Toronto Tim Hortons had an extra worker on shift last week, and they might be a little fluffier than you’d expect.

A photo of a raccoon at a Tim Hortons was posted by Twitter user shecallsmeddrew on Oct. 22.

“Walked past Tim Hortons today and saw an employee working hard everybody wish him luck,” shecallsmeddrew tweeted.

“He seems to know what he’s doing. And he always wears a mask,” another Twitter user joked, referring to the raccoon’s bandit mask style face markings.

“Bad form to be wearing a mask just around the eyes,” another user responded.

In a tweeted response, Tim Hortons said animal control was called as soon they saw the surprise visitor.

“They performed two deep cleanings overnight following. The restaurant owners completed all necessary procedures as the health and safety of guests and team members are our top priority,” the company stated.

Tim Hortons

