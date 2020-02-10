Want to #throwitback? Coors Light releases old-school Toronto Raptors beer cans

The Raptors became the first Canadian team to win the NBA championship

Want to throw it back, old school style?

Coors Light is releasing a purple can featuring the Toronto Raptors retro branding across Canada. The cans will be purple with a red raptor and are available across Canada.

The move comes after the Raptors became the first Canadian team to win the NBA championship last year, beating two-time defending champs Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 7.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chilliwack dog in New York vying for top spot at 144th annual Westminster dog show

Just Posted

22-year-old Smithers man dies after stabbing

RCMP say they were called to a rural residence Saturday following reports of a stabbing

UPDATE: 33 pipeline protesters arrested while blocking Vancouver ports

The protesters are acting in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Coastal GasLink protesters served with injunction for blocking Vancouver ports

Judge orders protesters to leave port lands and stop blockading access points in Vancouver and Delta

Hazelton taxi company eyes expansion into Smithers

Thunderbird Taxi not yet licensed to operate in Smithers but getting plenty of calls for service

UPDATE: 11 arrested in day 3 of injunction enforcement against Wet’suwet’en

Mounties reached the last and final camp along the access road south of Houston Saturday

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

Western Forest Products and union reach tentative deal to end 7-month-long strike

USW Local 1-1937 membership still has to vote on the terms

Want to #throwitback? Coors Light releases old-school Toronto Raptors beer cans

The Raptors became the first Canadian team to win the NBA championship

Report of missing man leads RCMP to Merritt plane crash

The man’s current condition is unknown

Horgan says NDP to highlight ‘what we’ve done, where we’re going’ this month

Politicians return to B.C.’s legislature Tuesday for the speech from the throne

Canada ready to offer more help to China amid coronavirus outbreak, Trudeau says

Most cases of the new coronavirus are mild, but the respiratory illness can be deadly in some people

Princess Cruises confirms new Canadian coronavirus case aboard Diamond Princess

Seven cases of the virus have also been diagnosed in Canada, four in British Columbia and three in Ontario

Abbotsford golfer Nick Taylor wins AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Second PGA Tour victory means spot in 2020 Masters

Canadian basketball legend Bill Robinson dead at 71

Prolific player put Island town on the map and steered the national team at the 1976 Olympics

Most Read