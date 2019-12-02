(The Canadian Press)

VIDEO: Three safety tips for shovelling snow

Alternatives are hiring a plow, hiring someone else to do it, and buying a snowblower

Shovelling snow was linked to 100 deaths and thousands of injuries between 1990 and 2006, according to the American Journal of Emergency Medicine.

Here are some ways to keep yourself healthy and safe while performing the task:

  • Warm up your muscles beforehand
  • Shovel at least once while it snows instead of waiting until it ends
  • When shovelling, try to push the snow instead of throwing it over your shoulder

RELATED: Nearly half of drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

People who are 55 years old or more and have had heart issues should avoid shovelling altogether.

Hire a plow or get someone younger to shovel. But if those are not options, do not smoke, drink alcohol or eat fattening meals before shovelling.

What about areas that receive lots of snow during the winter? Buy a snowblower.

READ MORE: Meet Morgan, the snow-shovelling dog

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Shoppers head out Black Friday instead of Boxing Day in search of holiday gifts
Next story
Dictionary.com chooses ‘existential’ as word of the year

Just Posted

Tahltan government hosts first special assembly in Terrace

TCG to reach more members through live-streaming, meetings outside territory

Two suspects arrested following police chase in Terrace

Two police cruisers and a civilian vehicle were damaged

Resident and COs rescue deer from Seymour Lake

The mule deer buck fell through the thin ice yesterday afternoon

First occupancy of CGL Houston camp expected for July 2020

Clearing the 78-kilometre pipeline section between Houston and Hazelton scheduled to start January

SkeenaWild Film and Photo Festival announces 2019 winners

The festival celebrated 10 years

VIDEO: Three safety tips for shovelling snow

Alternatives are hiring a plow, hiring someone else to do it, and buying a snowblower

NHL player Borowiecki halts attempted robbery in Vancouver

Ottawa Senators defenceman ‘BoroCop’ confronts alleged thief

Pop culture influences 2019 pet names such as Kawhi, Alaska and Khaleesi

Cannabis legalization coincided with a 33 per cent spike in dogs named Mary Jane

White Rock only B.C. community where female police officers outnumber men

Provincially, only 24 per cent of officers are women; nationally, that number drops to 22 per cent.

Dictionary.com chooses ‘existential’ as word of the year

Word kept appearing in searches after wildfires, Hurricane Dorian, and mass shootings

‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Legal marijuana mostly from out of province, not selling well

B.C. senior stuck in Thai hospital with no travel insurance

Family trying to raise money to bring Nanaimo’s Dan Treacher back to Canada

Fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Satan appears at B.C. city’s Christmas parade following typo

Tim ‘Skippy’ Miller was one of a handful of people to play up the typo and appeared as Satan

Most Read