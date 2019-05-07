Barbara Brink, co-founder of Science World, cuts a cake to celebrate 30 years since the facility opened, on Monday, May 6, 2019. (Joti Grewal/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Science World staff attempt 30 experiments in 5 minutes to mark anniversary

Science World opened its doors 30 years ago, on May 6, 1989

Science World marked its 30th anniversary on Monday, and to celebrate, staff attempted to complete 30 science experiments in under five minutes.

Barbara Brink, co-founder of Science World, also cut the birthday cake to mark the occasion.

READ MORE: TIMELINE: A look back at Science World ahead of its 30th anniversary


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alexander? James? Arthur? Guessing game on royal baby’s name

Just Posted

Smithers resident’s challenge to Coastal GasLink heard by NEB

Lawyers submitted oral arguments on jurisdiction to the board in Calgary last week

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be sentenced at a later date, tentatively set for Sept. 23

Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO among three dead killed plane crash near Smithers

A helipcopter from Smithers was first on the scene yesterday

Northwest Fire Centre burn ban starts Monday

Rising temperatures have resulted in a ban on some types of open burning

Greg Brown says he’s ready to fight for Skeena-Bulkley Valley

When you live in the seventh-largest political riding in Canada, you have to be used to long drives.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith Green win sends message to other parties that climate issue a winner

Paul Manly received 37.4 per cent of the vote

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

More gasoline, less bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. premier urges Trudeau

John Horgan asks B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why B.C. drivers pay more

Surrey showcases police car for a city force B.C. has not yet approved

The Surrey RCMP has declined to comment

Band isn’t the same after mariachi frog ornament stolen in B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP ask public to keep a look out for metal decoration stolen April 16 on Stewart Avenue

Pilot project to use MedicAlert bracelets for B.C. youth with mental health conditions

Bracelets used for people with dementia, medication allergies to be tested at BC Children’s Hospital

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

New Westminster votes to remove statue of ‘Hanging Judge’ Matthew Begbie

City councillors voted 4-2 in favour of moving the statue from outside provincial court to new location

Exclusive: Family remembers B.C. man killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Public celebration of life for Micah Messent to take place in the Comox Valley

Most Read