VIDEO: Motorist takes a drive along Vancouver seawall

Pedestrians near False Creek expressed disbelief after seeing the car join them on the walking path

The driver of a BMW took the scenic route Wednesday night – along the seawall in Vancouver’s False Creek area.

Pedestrians out for a leisurely stroll expressed their disbelief after seeing the vehicle join them on the walking path.

“He has to get off now, right?” A person is heard asking a bystander who recorded the sight on video at 8:15 p.m.

The man – who asked to remain anonymous – told Black Press Media the car travelled between the Plaza of Nations and Science World.

Pedestrians originally attempted to advise the driver to turn around, he said, but “they just kept going.”

The driver was eventually seen reversing the BMW in an open area.

“I imagine they went back the way they came,” the witness said.


