A family of bears took a dip in Coquitlam, B.C., to cool off during a record-breaking heat wave this weekend. (Lyle Jeffrey/Twitter)

A family of bears took a dip in Coquitlam, B.C., to cool off during a record-breaking heat wave this weekend. (Lyle Jeffrey/Twitter)

VIDEO: Mama bear and cubs escape the heat by taking a dip in a B.C. pool

Bears were trying to cool off during a record-breaking heat wave

If you think you’re having a hard time during the heat wave, just imagine being a being covered in thick black fur.

That’s a situation a mother bear and her cubs found themselves in but the resourceful animals still managed to find a way to cool off.

A video posted to social media by Coquitlam resident Lyle Jeffrey showed the bear family taking a dip in his pool.

READ MORE: Heat wave dubbed ‘dangerous,’ ‘historic,’ bakes much of Western Canada

READ MORE: Resellers marking up air conditioners online as B .C.’s heat wave keeps shattering records

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsHeat wave

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Stanley Cup?

Just Posted

A fire caused some damage to the entrance of St. Paul's Anglican Church on Gitwangak Indian Band land on June 26, 2021. Police say the fire is suspicious. (Facebook/Gitwangak Band Office)
RCMP investigating suspicious church fire in northwest B.C.

Children cool off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The heat wave continues in Lithuania as temperature rose to as high as 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
B.C. cities could reach 40 C as 4-day extreme heat warning issued around province

Skeena B.C. Liberal MLA Ellis Ross at a gathering in Terrace on June 21. (Binny Paul/Terrace Standard)
Canada Day shouldn’t be cancelled, instead focus on uniting: Indigenous MLA Ellis Ross

High temperatures are expected in the Northwest for next few days and Northern Health is warning people to stay safe. (File photo)
Northern Health issues guidelines ahead of expected heat wave