If Thursday’s feeling long, you’re not alone. June 21 marks the first day of summer as the longest day of sunlight in all of 2018.

In celebration of summer solstice – or midsummer as it’s known to some – thousands watched the sun glint over the horizon at Stonehenge celebrating at the Neolithic stone circle.

Crowds cheered and raised mobile phones for images as the rays flooded through the monument and announced the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Wiltshire Police estimated that 9,500 people attended and that 600 more celebrated at the nearby ancient monument in Avebury.

