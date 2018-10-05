VIDEO: Canadian shrugs off snow, goes waterskiing

Despite some of Alberta and B.C. being hit with snow this week, it was no match for one water-sport enthusiast

A rather early blanket of snow in the Calgary region was no match for an Albertan and their interest in hitting the local lake for some good old fashioned fall-time water skiing.

Tom Sampson uploaded footage shortly after Chestermere was hit with snow, showing a person in a wetsuit being pulled by a boat across Chestermere Lake. The video has been viewed on Twitter more than 5,000 times as of Friday.

Parts of Alberta were met with more than 35 centimetres of snow this week. National forecasters are hinting the cold is set to stay for at least the first half of October.

WATCH: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Meanwhile, some B.C. cities have also already seen snow – specifically in the Kootenays, due to arctic air moving in from the east and combining with a low-pressure system.

The rest of the province has been met with cold and crisp temperatures, breaking all-time low records and sparking snowfall warnings from Environment Canada.

But the national forecaster has rescinded those alerts with Friday’s weather looking promising for some as we head into Thanksgiving weekend.

Vancouver Island is forecast to have a rainy Friday before a rather sunny Saturday – with temperatures reaching as high as 15 C – before Sunday and Monday being met with high chances of showers.

The Lower Mainland is expected to see the same.

The Okanagan has been dealt clear conditions through the weekend, with highs of 14 C and 12 C on Saturday and Sunday. Periods of rain are anticipated on Monday.

In the Kootenays, Friday will see increasing cloudiness, forecasters say, with a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday and Sunday.

Up north, the Cariboo will see a high of 9 C Friday once the fog patches dissipate. Saturday will be mainly sunny before the rain moves in Sunday.

Areas near Burns Lake and Smithers, dealing with the brunt of the cold this weekend, will see a mix of sun and cloud though to Saturday and showers with chances of flurries Saturday afternoon to Sunday. Monday is expected to be rainy with a high of 6C.

This morning’s coldest spot in B.C. is Yoho National Park, at -8C followed by Burns Lake at -7.6 C. The warmest spot is Cape St. James in the Haida Gwaii at 10 C.

