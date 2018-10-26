VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

A princess, a superhero, a rabbit? Just some of the top costume ideas, according to Google.

The Canadian Press

B.C. Olympian race walks 25K for 25 days to raise money for kids in sports
Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset was the only First Nation along Hwy 16 still without full cell service.

Gorbahn’s drive to be a golf pro

Kaleb Gorbahn hopes to soon be wearing shorts year-round in Arizona.

Help us celebrate our new and improved curling club

Smithers Curling Club presidents on upgrades ordered by the Province and its Halloween re-opening.

Happy but nervous about cannabis legalization

The Mad Trapper Emporium is a combination “head and vape” shop. They… Continue reading

Coast Mountain College partners on literacy

Smithers and Hazeltons get provincial funding through college for local programs.

Family offers $10M reward for information leading to arrest in Sherman murders

Billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Shermans’ bodies were discovered last December in their Toronto mansion and persist to this day

John Ziegler, 4th president of NHL, dies at 84

Ziegler was living in Florida, and the cause of death was not immediately known

Florida man charged after weeklong bomb-package scare

Justice Department officials revealed that a latent fingerprint found on one package helped them identify their suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida

B.C. city trustee resigns after being accused of inappropriate behaviour

Several women come forward to complain about Hornby Island trustee Tony Law

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. quadruples fine against unsafe party buses, limos

Those who do not display valid decals confirming they have passed a safety inspection will now face a $318 fine

Review into prosecution of 2006 B.C. murder case results in 12 recommendations

Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey

Tributes aside, retiring BC Lions’ coach focused on ‘winning the next game’

Wally Buono will end his CFL coaching career with at least one playoff game

