Victoria named the world’s 10th-friendliest city by prestigious travel magazine

The readers of Conde Nast Traveler voted in the 35th Readers’ Choice awards

An aerial view over downtown Victoria and the Inner Harbour. Victoria has been named the 10th friendliest city in the world by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler magazine. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria has been named among the most friendly cities in the world by readers of Conde Nast Traveler magazine in its latest Readers’ Choice Awards.

This 35th edition of the awards featured the top-12 friendliest cities, with Victoria earning the number-10 spot, besting Dublin, Ireland and Cape Town, South Africa. Victoria was the only Canadian city to make the list.

In the online version of the publication’s ranking, Victoria is described as offering visitors a taste of “old world charm” as the city is known as one of the most British cities in Canada, and an excellent standalone destination or day trip from Vancouver.

The magazine also highlights the city’s gardens, museums, harbour, and restaurants, and its “distinct small-town energy … and abundance of nature around every corner.”

Lisbon, Portugal beat out the B.C. capital for the number-nine spot, while San Miguel de Allende, Mexico earned top honours this year.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and San Sebastian, Spain rounded out the top three spots at number two and number three respectively.

